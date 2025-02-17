Police investigate fatal shooting in Far Northeast Dallas

article

One person is dead after a shooting in Far Northeast Dallas on Sunday night. It happened in the 9200 block of Skillman Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an unknown suspect.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity and age will be confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators have not given any information about the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ortiz Vives at 214-671-4310 or jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov.