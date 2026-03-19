Police impersonator killed in DPD standoff connected to further impersonation

The Brief A police impersonator killed by Dallas officers tried to join multiple off-duty job platforms. One company says its identity checks stopped him, but he got onto another system. Investigators are now examining how he bypassed vetting and got close to officials.



A North Texas company that connects police to off-duty jobs says it thwarted a now-high-profile impostor's attempts to join its system.

The police impersonator, now known to have worked security for U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, has been connected to another attempt to access police systems.

Police impersonator shooting

The latest:

Police shot and killed Diamon Robinson last week while pursuing him for impersonating law enforcement.

Dallas police say Robinson did manage to gain access to a platform called Roll Kall, which the department uses to schedule off-duty jobs.

The CEO of a different off-duty job platform called to say he was watching FOX 4 this week, leading to his discovery that Robinson tried to access his system as well.

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Augustus Hellwich says Robinson, also known by the fake name "Mike King," created an account with his company in December 2024.

Illuno, which Hellwich is founder and president of, is a nationwide marketplace for any business to hire and contract off-duty police officers, and is headquartered in Dallas.

Robinson got tripped up on the first verification check through a service called ID Me, a secure verification service used by the federal government.

What they're saying:

"The problem with the digital age is that people can create digital fakes, but then we have digital systems to verify the digital fakes, so there is no human in the loop. Which is again why we use ID Me. If they do not pass the initial check, they have a live check, where they put an actual person on the phone with the person to verify," Hellwich said.

Diamon Robinson (May 2017 Dallas County mugshot)

Dallas Police Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting started as a standoff around 11 p.m. outside Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

Dallas police said they were conducting an investigation into a suspect with an active warrant and followed him to the hospital parking garage, where he barricaded himself inside a vehicle and refused to exit.

As the situation escalated, SWAT teams were called to the scene. To end the standoff, officers deployed tear gas into the car.

According to police, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle but pointed a firearm at the officers. Police fired shots in response.

No officers were injured during the confrontation.

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What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how Robinson was able to get a security license, if he had one. It’s also unclear whether his credentials were vetted.

In a statement, Congresswoman Crockett said her team followed all protocols outlined by the House when contracting security and used a vendor that that works closely with Capital Police.

As Mike King, Robinson reportedly used a system that many companies use to recruit police officers to work part-time jobs. Police would not discuss that.