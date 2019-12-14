Police identify two of the teens arrested after gun found at Grapevine High School

article

Two of the four teenagers who were arrested Friday afternoon after a gun was found at Grapevine High School have been identified.

Christopher Bishop and Tavian Price were arraigned on several charges, including terroristic threat, criminal trespass, and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Two juveniles were also arrested and then taken to the juvenile detention center in Fort Worth.

Grapevine High School was put on lockdown for about an hour Friday after school officials received reports of an armed person at the school.

After a search of the school, police found the gun.

Police say the gun was a loaded pistol. The student with the gun was taken to jail without resisting.

No one was hurt and counselors were made available to students and staff.