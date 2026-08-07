Texas Gov. Abbott defends data center pause after Trump calls policy a ‘mistake’

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused new data center approvals to audit their impact on local water supplies and the state power grid. President Donald Trump criticized the pause as a "mistake," arguing the facilities bring massive economic value similar to Texas oil. Abbott defended his decision to protect residents, noting several tech companies have already agreed to self-power and reuse water to meet state guidelines.



In response to President Donald Trump’s remarks, a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott defended the decision to put a pause on data center approvals, saying the governor is putting Texans first.

Why Texas is pausing data center approvals

What we know:

Proposed data center projects have drawn large crowds at local city council meetings across Texas, with many residents raising concerns about water supplies, increasing electricity costs, noise and pollution.

On Monday, Abbott ordered a pause on data center approvals while the state audits the companies to find out more information, including their power and water demand.

Donald Trump criticizes Abbott’s data center policy

(Photo by Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

In an interview published Friday by Punchbowl News, Trump called the opposition to data centers a mistake.

"I saw Texas the other day, sort of as against data centers. I think it's a mistake, and I'm not taking positions. I just think it's a mistake because there are other communities that want it. When a community wants it, it means a lot of money is going to come into that community," Trump said.

The president went on to compare data centers to Texas oil, saying the data centers could be even bigger.

Abbott defends policy amid power grid and water concerns

Local perspective:

A spokesperson with Abbott’s office responded to the remarks and defended the governor’s policy, saying in part, "Governor Abbott's top priority is to protect Texans' safety and quality of life and ensure the integrity of our power grid and water supply."

What they're saying:

Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, said Trump may have the stronger argument from a broader economic and national security perspective, but public opinion presents a different political challenge for Abbott.

"President Trump may actually have the right of the argument from a kind of macroeconomic, national security, national interest standpoint, but clearly that's not what most voters think right now, and Governor Abbott faces a re-election battle," Wilson said.

Dig deeper:

Last year, Abbott called Texas the "epicenter of AI development" after Google announced a $40 billion investment in the state that included data center facility development.

But the tides have changed.

Calls for stricter oversight of the projects have now become a bipartisan issue, and it is likely to be top of mind for voters come November.

"He's trying, I think, to triangulate the issue to place himself in a kind of a middle ground with regard to it," Wilson said. "We'll see if he's able to pull that off from a political standpoint."

Requirements for Texas data centers moving forward

What's next:

Earlier Friday, Abbott shared that several companies agreed to comply with the standards and guidelines he established for data centers. Those include reusing their own water, providing their own power to reduce demand on the grid and outlining measures to limit impacts on communities and neighborhoods.