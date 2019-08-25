Police hand out several tickets during 'scooter takeover' in Downtown Dallas

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dallas police were busy handing out tickets to reckless scooter riders Saturday night in several areas of downtown.

Officers were ready after learning that "scooter takeover" organizers were calling for anyone who wanted to ride scooters with them to show up in a parking lot near Woodall Rogers Freeway and Field Street.

MORE: Dallas police discourage 'scooter takeover' planned for Saturday night

Police set up points across Downtown Dallas to make sure no one was hurt.

Scooter riders who went through red lights or failed to follow rules, like not riding on sidewalks, were given a ticket.