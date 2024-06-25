Police find Fort Worth DWI suspect, his truck covered in someone else’s blood

article

A Fort Worth man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police say they found him with somebody else's blood on him and in his truck.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Aaron Richard was involved in a major crash on FM 2871 near I-20, just west of 820 in Fort Worth.

Richard was allegedly found by deputies with a large amount of dried blood. Investigators didn't believe the blood was his or as a result of the crash they had responded to.

There was also significant damage to his truck.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Richard refused to answer questions about where the blood came from, and now police hope someone with information can help them figure out what happened.