Police detain suspect after fatal Fort Worth stabbing

article

The Brief A man was fatally stabbed in Fort Worth following an argument. Police have a female suspect in custody who allegedly used a frying pan and knife during the dispute. The victim's identity and official cause of death have not yet been released.



Fort Worth Central Division officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Grace Ave in response to a stabbing call on Saturday, September 6.

What we know:

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with at least one stab wound to his upper body. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Officers also located the suspect and detained her during their investigation. Detectives found that the victim and the suspect were at the location when they became involved in an argument.

The suspect grabbed a frying pan and then a knife and stabbed the victim at least one time.

Detectives are preparing a warrant for the arrest of the suspect.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death and release the victim’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

Fort Worth Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.