White Settlement police released dash and body camera video of a wild chase that ended in Fort Worth on Friday night.

Police say license plate reading cameras detected a vehicle connected to a suspect with multiple felony warrants.

When police attempted to pull the blue Hyundai over on Parkside Drive, a female passenger jumped out of the car and the male driver drove off.

White Settlement police say they deployed a StarChase GPS tracking dart onto the suspect's car during the chase in case he was able to get away.

With police in pursuit, the suspect made his way to I-30 and then I-35. The Fort Worth Police Department deployed spike strips multiple times, badly damaging the suspect's tires.

He eventually came to a stop on the southbound main lanes of I-35, near downtown Fort Worth.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Source: X/cooktx)

The suspect then jumped out of the car, ran across the northbound lanes of I-35 and crossed to a service road.

Body camera video shows a White Settlement officer hopping over the median and dodging traffic while chasing the suspect across the highway.

On the service road, the suspect approached a black pickup truck. White Settlement police say they believe he was attempting to carjack the vehicle.

As the police closed in, the suspect started to run from the truck. An officer deployed a Taser on the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

Joshua Dylan Gilchrest

The suspect, 31-year-old Joshua Dylan Gilchrest, now faces a long list of charges.

White Settlement – Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant with a Deadly Weapon

White Settlement – Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle

White Settlement – Possession of Marijuana

Southlake – Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

North Richland Hills – Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

North Richland Hills – Second County of Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with 2 or more Previous Convictions

North Richland Hills – Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle

Fort Worth - Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

State of Texas – Felony Parole Violation – Pardon and Parole Board – NO BOND

"I am grateful that no innocent motorists or officers were injured during this reckless disregard for law enforcement. Officers were definitely at risk running across the main lanes of a freeway at nighttime to prevent a carjacking," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook in a statement.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes commented on a social media post about the arrest, simply saying "teammwork!"