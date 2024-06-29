North Texas police use tracking dart, spike strips, Taser to apprehend suspect

article

A suspect was arrested on Friday night after a chase with White Settlement police.

White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook says license plate readers tipped off officers about a suspect with a felony warrant from Southlake in the area.

When police tried to stop the car, the suspect rammed into a police vehicle and took off, according to police.

Officers with White Settlement Police deployed a tracking dart, known as StarChase, onto the suspect's vehicle.

The chase went into Fort Worth where police officers from the Fort Worth Police Department deployed spike strips.

The car eventually stopped near downtown Fort Worth because both tires on the right side of the vehicle had been deflated.

According to police, the suspect then ran from his vehicle and tried to carjack a driver in a black pickup on I-35.

Tasers were deployed by officers to stop the potential carjacking and the suspect was taken into custody.

White Settlement police say all officers involved in the pursuit are okay.