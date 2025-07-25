High-speed chase hits 100+ mph before crash, arrest in DFW

article

The Brief A suspect led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase through Grand Prairie and Dallas overnight Thursday, lasting more than 30 minutes. The pursuit involved erratic driving and speeds exceeding 100 mph, at times entering lanes of oncoming traffic. The chase ended when the driver crashed into a concrete barrier; the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.



A suspect led police on a chase for more than 30 minutes, reaching speeds over 100 mph through Grand Prairie and Dallas overnight Thursday, before crashing and being taken into custody.

What we know:

Grand Prairie police attempted a traffic stop on a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The driver refused to stop, prompting multiple police agencies to engage in a high-speed pursuit through Grand Prairie and into Dallas.

Throughout the chase, the driver reached speeds exceeding 100 mph and at times drove erratically and into lanes of oncoming traffic. The pursuit continued for over 30 minutes before the driver crashed.

The chase ended when the driver attempted a U-turn under the Interstate 635 bridge and Jupiter Road. The suspect lost control of the pickup truck and crashed into a concrete barrier within a construction site. The driver was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges. No injuries were reported in this pursuit.

What we don't know:

We do not know the identity of the suspect.