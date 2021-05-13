Police chase along I-35W ends with standoff in Johnson County

article

A police chase and standoff has ended along I-35W, near Highway 67, in Johnson County.

The chase ended with the car off the side of the road, with the driver and the passenger refusing to get out.

At one point, an officer tossed an object into the driver's window to get a better view of the inside of the car.

Shortly after, the passenger surrendered.

Not long after that, officers approached and pulled the driver out and took him into custody.

He was put into the back of a police SUV and rushed to another area for medical attention.

He was then taken by CareFlite to the hospital.

His injuries and condition have not yet been released.