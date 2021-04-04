Police believe same suspect responsible for 3 kidnapping attempts in Corinth and Denton

article

Police believe the same man is responsible for at least three attempted kidnappings in Corinth and Denton this weekend.

There were two kidnapping attempts Saturday morning, which took place just minutes apart.

The first happened in Corinth, at 11:30 a.m., as a woman was jogging near Oakmont and Park Palisades.

A man in a lighter gray, 4-door sedan pulled up next to her, pulled out a gun, and told her to get in the vehicle.

The woman ran away, and found a nearby resident, while the suspect drove away north on Oakmont.

Just 15 minutes later, in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court in south Denton, police believe the same man kidnapped a woman.

Advertisement

The victim said a man driving a silver or light blue SUV came up to her while she was walking her dog.

The man pulled out a gun and told the woman to get in his vehicle.

She got into the vehicle, but was able to escape a short time later.

The kidnapper drove off and was not found when police searched nearby.

RELATED: Denton police searching for man who kidnapped woman at gunpoint

Corinth police said they believe that same man tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon.

The third attempted kidnapping happened just after 12:30 p.m., on Lake Sharon, between FM 2499 and Oakmont.

Police said he did not have a gun on Sunday, but tried to get another woman into his car.

The suspect was wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and a medical mask.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Denton police at (940) 349-7812.