Police arrest suspect in fatal Downtown Dallas shooting

article

The Brief Dallas police have arrested and charged Kent Butler, 26, with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred downtown last week. The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on September 27 in the 500 block of North Akard Street. Police have not yet released the victim's identity or details regarding the motive for the shooting.



Dallas police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened downtown last week.

Kent Butler, 26, was arrested and charged with murder for the slaying that took place on September 27. His bond has not been set.

Downtown Dallas Shooting

What we know:

Dallas officers originally responded to a shooting call around 2:30 a.m. that day in the 500 block of North Akard Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release details about a motive or the circumstances surrounding Butler's arrest.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with further information to contact Detective J. Conklin at 214-671-3646 or via email at joshua.conklin@dallaspolice.gov.