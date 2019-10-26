Police: Armed suspect shoots self outside Little Elm CVS after robbery

article

A 23-year-old man is dead after police say he shot himself after being involved in a robbery at a Little Elm CVS early Saturday morning.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers were called out some time before 5 a.m. for a robbery call at the CVS located at 2591 FM 423.

Investigators found that an armed suspect, later identified as Jacob Stephens, went into the store and demanded drugs from the pharmacy.

Police have not said what, if any, drugs he made off with, but after leaving the CVS, police say Stephens shot himself while on the sidewalk.

Little Elm police did not say whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

The investigation is continuing.