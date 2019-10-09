Police: 88-year-old woman robbed, raped in her Lake Highlands home

A 19-year-old man faces state and federal charges after police say he raped and robbed an 88-year-old woman at her home in Lake Highlands.

Investigators say Kristopher Brown broke into the victim’s home on Cliffmere Dr. at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He entered the home through the back door, before police say he sexually assaulted her, then stole a Remington shotgun, money, and the keys to her 2007 Lexus RX.

According to police, Brown tied the woman to a chair, disabled her phones, then told her she would find her vehicle somewhere on East Overton Road in five days. He then left in the victim’s Lexus.

A few hours later, Brown was seen by Dallas PD officers filling up the woman's Lexus with gas at a local 7-Eleven. Officers said they saw the stolen shotgun in plain sight in the vehicle’s back seat.

Investigators said the Nike shoes Brown had on at the time of his arrest matched the footprints found in the victim’s backyard.

When questioned by police, Brown told officers he bought the Lexus for $900 on East Overton Rd., and that’s also where he bought the shotgun.

Brown is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years in federal prison.