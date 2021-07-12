Police: 87-year-old Dallas woman killed with concrete block

Police say a concrete block was used to kill an 87-year-old woman inside of her home last week.

Andre Buggs is charged with killing Anita Thompson. Police documents say several hours after the murder, he admitted to a neighbor that he broke into a house.

Surveillance video from the time of the murder appeared to show him carrying the murder weapon.

Buggs had an extensive criminal history involving theft, burglary and even aggravated sexual assault of a child. Now, additional public records were reading through explain how police were led to him for murder.

Buggs is in jail and charged with murdering his mother’s neighbor and close friend, 87-year-old Anita Thompson.

Now, new details surrounding the killing and how Dallas police were led to Buggs.

Dallas police believe Buggs killed Thompson with a strike to the head using some sort of concrete block.

Police obtained surveillance footage from a neighbor. It showed a man matching Buggs’ description entering the 87-year old’s home holding the piece of concrete and leaving without it three minutes later.

A neighbor who gave Buggs a ride several hours later told investigators he "appeared to be high on drugs" and made a statement that he broke into a house.

"I know if he was in his right mind that he probably wouldn’t have done it to my grandmother," said Danye’ll Jefferson.

Thompson’s family forgives him, but they still can’t believe what happened.

"And I talked to her that morning, too," said Adaryelle Clark, Thompson’s great-granddaughter.

Clark says Thompson was her best friend. They recently recorded a dance video. She recalls their last conversation.

"I was like, ‘Granny?’ And she was like, ‘Huh?’ And I was like, ‘I love you, girl.’ And she was like, "Girl, I love you too!’ And then she was like, ‘Get off my phone!’ And I was like okay," she recalled.

Buggs’ criminal history includes a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and he’s a registered sex offender. Police actually had an active warrant out for him for failure to report.

Thompson’s family never envisioned murder would be her end after 87 years.

"You know, you just let the Lord deal with it," Jefferson said. "You just let the man upstairs deal with it and then, you know, he’ll have to deal with it himself."

The arrest affidavit mentions Buggs’ mother has a spare key to Thompson’s house. Again, they were friends. It doesn’t say if that key was used to enter or how he got inside.

Buggs’ bond for the murder charge and the failure to report warrant is a combined $550,000.