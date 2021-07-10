Police identify man accused of murdering 87-year-old woman in her Oak Cliff home

article

Dallas police have identified a 58-year-old man accused of killing an 87-year-old woman in her Oak Cliff home earlier this week.

Andre Stefan Buggs is accused of killing Anita Daniels Thompson on July 6.

Buggs is considered armed and dangerous.

Police released few details about Thompson’s murder.

Neighbors said someone tried to break into Thompson’s home the day before she was killed.

Dallas police did not say how they were able to identify Thompson as a suspect.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide Detective Phillip Wheeler, #10520, at (214) 671-3686 or by e-mail at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.