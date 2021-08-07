Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in far north Dallas shooting

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting outside of a bar in far north Dallas early Saturday morning, Dallas police said.

Police responded to the Hideaway Bar in the 14900 block of Preston Road, at Belt Line Road after 1 a.m., where they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Police said 45-year-old Ngarge Spears, was taken to a hospital, where he died. The other two men were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said investigators learned that a man shot the three victims and then got in a late model silver Cadillac that was being driven by a woman.

Officials said the woman was seen earlier in the night talking to one of the victims inside the bar.

The suspect and the woman were last seen driving east from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

