Plano Tom Thumb location to close next month

article

The Brief Tom Thumb will close its E. 14th Street store in Plano by July 26, 2025, affecting 75 associates. This is the second North Texas closure announced recently, following a store in Allen. Tom Thumb attributes closures to a competitive environment, stating it will reinvest in other stores and open new ones.



Tom Thumb plans to shut down one of its locations in Plano.

What we know:

A notice from the Texas Workforce Commission shows the E. 14th Street store in Plano will close.

The Plano site is expected to close by July 26, 2025.

75 associates at the location are expected to be affected.

The news comes a month after the grocery store chain announced it would close a location in W. McDermott Drive in Allen.

Tom Thumb says it is continuing to remodel stores and open new ones.

Three new Tom Thumb stores were opened in 2024 and the company says it has broken ground on three additional new stores that will open in 2025 and 2026.

What they're saying:

"In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make the tough decision to close an underperforming store so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace," said a Tom Thumb spokesperson in a statement.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Workforce Commission and Tom Thumb.



