Plano teacher facing 3 additional charges for indecency with a child

The Brief Former Plano ISD elementary teacher Paul Campbell faces three new warrants for indecency with a child following his initial arrest for continuous sexual abuse. An 8-year-old student reported Campbell inappropriately touched her and other female second-graders at his desk throughout the past school year. Plano ISD is working to terminate Campbell, while police urge anyone with additional information to contact their Special Victims Unit tipline.



The former Plano ISD elementary school teacher who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing students is now facing three additional charges.

Plano ISD teacher arrested

Paul Campbell, 64

What's new:

Investigators have obtained three new warrants for 64-year-old Paul Campbell on charges of indecency with a child.

The backstory:

Cambell was first arrested on July 8 and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the longtime Brinker Elementary School teacher sexually abused one of his second-grade students on the school’s campus over the past school year.

The 8-year-old girl told her parents over the Fourth of July weekend that Campbell touched her between her legs when she visited his desk to ask a question.

She said it happened throughout the year. Campbell would run her through her clothing while answering her question. She said that her friend, and possibly other female classmates, had experienced the same thing. She never saw it happen to any male classmates.

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What they're saying:

"We want to acknowledge the courage of the children who have come forward, as well as the strength and resiliency shown by their parents throughout this difficult process. We recognize that disclosure can take time, and that each victim and family makes decisions about participation at their own pace," the Plano Police Department said in a news release.

Plano ISD has already taken steps to fire Campbell.

In a statement, the school district called Campbell’s alleged actions "reprehensible" and said they are "completely inconsistent with the values and expectations" of all Plano ISD employees.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case or who believes their child may have been a victim is encouraged to call Plano PD’s Special Victims Unit tipline at 972-941-2044.