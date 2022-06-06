Plano suspect barricaded inside apartment complex

article

Police and SWAT officers have surrounded an apartment in Plano.

According to Plano police, the standoff started before noon Monday as Collin County constables tried to serve an aggravated assault warrant.

The suspect remains barricaded inside the Los Rios Apartments, located on 14th Street near the Pecan Hollow Golf Course.

Images from SKY 4 shows a large police presence with SWAT vehicles at the complex.

Some neighbors told FOX 4 the people living nearby were asked to evacuate.

Police have not released any other details.