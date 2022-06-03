Garland officers fatally shoot fugitive who killed bail bondsman

An agent for a bail bond company was killed and so was the wanted man he was searching for. Police officers were also involved in the incident at a Garland motel.

It all happened a little after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Garland police said several private investigators were attempting to serve a felony warrant on someone in a motel room on Broadway Boulevard.

Video from a FOX 4 viewer shows what appears to be a couple of the private investigators, including one with a long gun, outside the motel room.

Garland police officers were also on the scene and heard the gunfire. They realized one of the private investigators, or bail bonds agent, had been shot inside the motel room.

The video then shows a team of Garland officers entering the room presumably to rescue the private investigator who’d been shot. Those officers encounter the armed suspect, and three officers fired their duty weapons at the suspect, killing him.

READ MORE: Escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez fatally shot during chase after allegedly killing family of 5

The suspect, who allegedly shot and killed the private investigator, was fatally shot by police.

"Our officers engaged and discharged their duty weapons, shooting and killing that suspect. That person was pronounced deceased on the scene. The bail bonds agent was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," said Lt. Pedro Barineau with the Garland Police Department.

The armed suspect who was killed has been identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Lopez. He was wanted for multiple counts of child sex assault.

READ MORE: $5M in ancient art at Dallas Museum of Art destroyed by man "mad at his girl," police say

The name of the private investigator who was killed has not yet been released.

Advertisement

Garland police said the three officers who discharged their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave while the district attorney’s office investigates the incident, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.