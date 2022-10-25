Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots

article

Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires.

Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano.

Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun. His vehicle matched the one previously seen dropping nails in the same parking lot.

Genter was then linked to similar incidents recently in Highland Park and University Park.

Drivers reported finding nails in their tires and one woman living in the area said she spent an hour picking up nails on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive.

"It could be your child driving. It could be an elderly person driving. You're on the freeway, you have a car full of young kids, you have a blow out, you have a flat tire, somebody is going to get hurt at some point," Jodi Shays told FOX 4.

Shays said that in an hour, she and some neighbors picked up hundreds of nails that extended for blocks.

Genter is charged with deadly conduct in connection to the shooting in Plano.

Police are checking for other nail incidents that might result in additional charges.