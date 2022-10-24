Highland Park residents say someone is intentionally leaving nails on their roads

Police in Highland Park are trying to figure out who is leaving nails on roads in the city.

The latest incident in the upscale suburb was reported earlier this month.

Drivers found hundreds of nails on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive.

No one knows how the nails got there.

One woman living in the area says she spent an hour picking up nails on the roadway after her tire was punctured.

"It could be your child driving. It could be an elderly person driving. You're on the freeway, you have a car full of young kids, you have a blow out, you have a flat tire, somebody is going to get hurt at some point," said Jodi Shays.

Shays says that in an hour, she and some neighbors picked up hundreds of nails that extended for blocks.

No one saw the most recent instance of nails being dropped in the road, but police say that a white male was seen dropping nails while driving a black sedan during a previous incident.

If you know anything about these incidents you are asked to call police.