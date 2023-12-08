Plano Shooting: 21-year-old man arrested for Uber driver’s murder
PLANO, Texas - Plano police made an arrest for the murder of a 43-year-old man who was found dead in the middle of the street.
An online fundraiser describes the victim, Mohamadou Thera, as a father of four from Sherman who worked as an Uber driver.
He was found Wednesday morning in the middle of P Avenue, which is near Barron Elementary in East Plano.
Police said he had been shot in the head. He died at the hospital.
On Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Jaheim Kemp from Plano and charged him with murder.
They have not released any details about a motive for the murder.