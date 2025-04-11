Expand / Collapse search

Plano post offices burglarized, officials offer up to $100K reward

By
Published  April 11, 2025 8:59pm CDT
Plano
FOX 4
article

Source: US Postal Inspection Service

The Brief

    • The US Postal Inspection Service released photos of two suspects who allegedly burglarized Plano post offices.
    • The burglaries happened overnight between April 5 and 6.
    • The USPIS is offering up to a $100,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

PLANO, Texas - The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 reward for anyone who can help them identify two suspects who burglarized two Plano post offices.

Plano post office burglaries

What we know:

The USPIS says the suspects targeted the Plano Main Post Office on Jupiter Road and the Wildcat Post Office on W. Parker Road.

The burglaries happened overnight between April 5 and 6.

What we don't know:

The Postal Inspection Service did not say what was taken from the post offices.

What you can do:

If you can recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case numbers 4491706-BURG and 4491796-BURG.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

PlanoCrime and Public Safety