Plano post offices burglarized, officials offer up to $100K reward
PLANO, Texas - The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 reward for anyone who can help them identify two suspects who burglarized two Plano post offices.
What we know:
The USPIS says the suspects targeted the Plano Main Post Office on Jupiter Road and the Wildcat Post Office on W. Parker Road.
The burglaries happened overnight between April 5 and 6.
What we don't know:
The Postal Inspection Service did not say what was taken from the post offices.
What you can do:
If you can recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case numbers 4491706-BURG and 4491796-BURG.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Postal Inspection Service.