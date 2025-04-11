Plano post offices burglarized, officials offer up to $100K reward

article

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 reward for anyone who can help them identify two suspects who burglarized two Plano post offices.

Plano post office burglaries

What we know:

The USPIS says the suspects targeted the Plano Main Post Office on Jupiter Road and the Wildcat Post Office on W. Parker Road.

The burglaries happened overnight between April 5 and 6.

What we don't know:

The Postal Inspection Service did not say what was taken from the post offices.

What you can do:

If you can recognize either of the suspects, you are asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and reference case numbers 4491706-BURG and 4491796-BURG.