Plano police link 14-year-old boy to 38 car break-ins likely inspired by TikTok challenge

Plano police say they arrested a 14-year-old trying to steal a car earlier this month. Since then, detectives linked him to nearly 40 car thefts or attempted thefts.

Almost all the cars were Kias and Hyundais. The thefts are linked to a security flaw that makes it easy to steal the cars.

Widespread thefts started in Milwaukee more than two years ago. But thanks to social media, thefts have spread across the country.

On July 6, Plano police say a 14-year-old boy was trying to steal a car in a West Plano neighborhood. A homeowner caught him. He was taken into custody. Police quickly figured out this wasn’t his first attempt.

"He was suspected of breaking into 38 cars. Some of them were attempted thefts, and some of them were actually stolen," said Jennifer Chapman with the Plano Police Department.

Social media played a key role in connecting him to other crimes.

"Online across the country, we have a trend of juveniles breaking into these vehicles," Chapman said.

Plano police say videos on social media apps like TikTok show how to steal certain models of Kias and Hyundais.

Featured article

In the last year, Chapman says the number of stolen vehicles in Plano jumped 15%.

"The juveniles are looking online to see how they can see the vehicles, and they’re sharing it with each other just like they would any other social media platform," she said.

In February, Kia and Hyundai offered a free security software update for car owners.

And in May, the automakers agreed to a $200 million settlement over the increase in car thefts.

Patty Corsi owns a Hyundai.

"If it’s a challenge and people are trying to get out there and take cars and mine is one they want, I’m wondering if I should keep a closer eye on my car so it doesn’t happen to me," she said.

Corsi says she plans to get the free security software update soon.

Chapman says Plano police believe the 14-year-old did not act alone. Police are continuing to monitor social media platforms.

"To steal to put it just on social media is definitely not what we want to see, and it will get them in trouble," she said.

Chapman says if an adult were arrested for these crimes, it would mean jail time. But since the boy is 14, it is up to the juvenile system to decide his punishment.

For owners of Kias and Hyundais, Chapman encourages them to get the security software update and a steering wheel lock.