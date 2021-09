article

The Plano Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its lieutenants due to complications from COVID-19.

Earnest Oldham started his career with Plano PD in 1992. Before that, he served as an officer with the Garland Police Department.

Plano police announced Friday that Oldham passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

