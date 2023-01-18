Plano police arrest alleged jewelry thieves who targeted Asian homes

article

Plano police tracked down three people accused in a series of burglaries that targeted people of Asian or Indian heritage.

Jose Gonzalez, Melba Gaitan and Libardo Soto are all natives of Columbia.

Police said they broke into more than a dozen homes in Plano and other North Texas communities last year. In each, jewelry or gold was stolen.

The suspects are also responsible for at least nine similar burglaries in North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, police said.

Gaitan and Soto were arrested near Houston. Gonzalez was caught in Miami.

Detectives found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and tools for dismantling that jewelry while searching the homes where they were each arrested, police said.