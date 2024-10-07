Woman fatally shot by Plano police officers identified

article

The Brief The suspect shot by Plano police officers this past Friday has been identified as 32-year-old Allison Seitz. Police said she was acting erratically and threatening people with a gun. Seitz has a past criminal history that includes charges for abandoning a child, family assault, assault by contact or threat, and interfering with public duties.



Plano police have released the name of the woman who was killed by officers last week.

The deadly shooting happened on Friday at an apartment complex on 14th Street, near E. Plano Parkway, shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers were told 32-year-old Allison Seitz was behaving erratically and threatening other people with a gun.

She also reportedly made threats about shooting officers.

Police said officers located Seitz and tried to negotiate with her to de-escalate the situation.

But she refused to comply and became "increasingly erratic," police said.

There’s no word yet on how many officers fired shots at Seitz.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The officers involved have been placed on leave, which is routine after an officer-involved shooting.

Police said Seitz had a lengthy criminal history that included charges of abandoning a child, family assault, assault by contact or threat, and interfering with public duties.