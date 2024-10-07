Expand / Collapse search

Woman fatally shot by Plano police officers identified

By
Published  October 7, 2024 5:09pm CDT
Plano
FOX 4
article

(2023) (Collin County Jail)

PLANO, Texas - Plano police have released the name of the woman who was killed by officers last week.

The deadly shooting happened on Friday at an apartment complex on 14th Street, near E. Plano Parkway, shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers were told 32-year-old Allison Seitz was behaving erratically and threatening other people with a gun.

She also reportedly made threats about shooting officers.

Police said officers located Seitz and tried to negotiate with her to de-escalate the situation.

But she refused to comply and became "increasingly erratic," police said.

Related

Officers fatally shoot woman who threatened people with gun, Plano police say
article

Officers fatally shoot woman who threatened people with gun, Plano police say

Plano Police say the armed woman who allegedly threatened to shoot officers became "increasingly erratic" before she was shot.

There’s no word yet on how many officers fired shots at Seitz. 

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The officers involved have been placed on leave, which is routine after an officer-involved shooting.

Police said Seitz had a lengthy criminal history that included charges of abandoning a child, family assault, assault by contact or threat, and interfering with public duties.