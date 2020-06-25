Plano officer stabbed while responding to crash, suspect killed

A Plano police officer shot and killed a woman after police said she stabbed the officer and another driver.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Independence Parkway and Legacy Drive.

Police said the officer pulled up to the scene of the traffic accident that involved two cars. He tried to check on the people involved.

As the officer approached one car, police said a woman got out of the driver’s seat, lunged at the officer and stabbed him in the left arm.

The officer retreated. Then he noticed the suspect running around the vehicles to attack the other driver.

Police said the officer took action and fired shots, hitting the suspect as she was stabbing the other driver.

Advertisement

The suspect died at the scene. The other woman and the officer were both taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

“This is a veteran officer, been here for many, many years,” said Officer David Tilley with the Plano Police Department. “We’re very hopeful that he’s going to be able to recover and we’re thankful the injuries he sustained were not anything more serious.”

The officer reportedly has been with the department for more than 30 years.

The intersection is still closed for an investigation.