Plano police investigating officer-involved shooting
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a 7-Eleven Wednesday afternoon.
Few details have been released at this time, but police confirmed the shooting happened near the intersection of 14th Street and Shiloh Road.
The intersection has been closed as police gather evidence and continue their investigation.
It's unclear if there were any injuries reported.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.