Another mountain lion spotted in Plano alleyway

The Brief Texas Parks and Wildlife's urban biologist confirmed another mountain lion sighting on Friday night at a home in Plano. It's not clear if it is the same animal recently spotted in Frisco or Lake Dallas. Experts say mountain lions are extremely rare in North Texas.



There’s been another mountain lion spotting in Collin County.

Plano officials said the animal was captured on a homeowner’s security camera on Friday night in a neighborhood near Spring Creek and Big Lake Park.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists confirmed the sighting.

Similar sightings were confirmed in Lake Dallas on Oct. 27 and in Frisco on Nov. 1. Both wer near Lake Lewisville.

It’s not clear if it was the same animal in all three locations or if there are multiple mountain lions in North Texas.

"All sightings have been recorded at night and no interactions with people or pets have been documented. It is likely that this mountain lion was just passing through and will not stay in the area for an extended period of time," Plano officials said in a news release.

Future sightings should be reported to TPWD DFW Urban Wildlife Biologist Rachel Richter at rachel.richter@tpwd.texas.gov.

Are mountain lion sightings in North Texas common?

According to wildlife officials, the recent mountain lion sightings in North Texas are incredibly rare.

There’s no established population of mountain lions in North Texas, but the animals can travel dozens of miles a day.

TPWD urban wildlife biologist Sam Kieschnick said mountain lions are usually only seen in southwest areas of the Lone Star State, like Big Bend.

"They are inordinately uncommon. But they have a home range of 100-200 miles, square miles. So, in other words, they can roam. They can move around," he said. "It may be looking for a suitable habitat. Probably not going to find the best habitat up here in Dallas- Fort Worth for it to stay. So, hopefully, it is simply moving through."

What to do if you encounter a mountain lion?

Kieschnick said there has never been a reported mountain lion attack on a human in Texas. But if you ever encounter one and cannot immediately get to safety, do not run or act intimidated.

"So, if you see a mountain lion, you want to look as big as possible," Kieschnick advised. "You want to shake your hands. You want to make noise, look like it would take a lot of energy to take you down."

TPWD offered the following suggestions: