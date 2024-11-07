article

The Brief The mountain lion was spotted at a home in far west Frisco near Lake Lewisville. The big cats are native to West and South Texas, but can travel far distances. If you spot a mountain lion, stay calm, slowly move away, and report the sighting to local authorities.



Residents are being warned to stay alert after a mountain lion was spotted at a home in far west Frisco near Lake Lewisville.

Frisco officials and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed a sighting that was captured on a homeowner’s security camera on Monday.

"It is likely that this mountain lion is just passing through and will not stay in the area for an extended period of time," TPWD said in a news release.

However, the department's urban wildlife biologists plan to actively monitor the area.

They’re also asking people in the area to report any additional sightings.

Featured article

Mountain lions are native to far West Texas and parts of South Texas but can travel long distances.

Although they rarely attack humans, dangerous confrontations are possible.

TPWD said anyone who encounters a mountain lion should:

Pick up all children off the ground immediately.

Do NOT approach the lion.

Stay calm. Talk calmly and move slowly.

Face the lion and remain in an upright position.

Do not turn your back on the lion. Back away slowly.

Do NOT run.

Do all you can to enlarge your image. Do NOT crouch down or try to hide.

If the lion is aggressive, throw rocks, sticks, or anything you can get your hands on.

If the lion attacks, fight back. Fighting back can drive off lions.