Plano ISD’s $1.5B bond election includes money for school safety and renovations

The Plano Independent School District will ask voters to approve a $1.5 billion bond package in November.

School board trustees voted Tuesday night to put the bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.

It will include four propositions. The largest asks for more than $1 billion for district-wide renovations including safety and security.

There would also be money for instructional technology and an event center, plus $19 for stadium renovations and new turf.

"It has been more than six years since Plano ISD held a bond election to address major facility, infrastructure and technology needs," said School Board President David Stolle. "Safety and security was also a focus for our task force, and the proposed bond will address safety systems across the district. Our voters will have the opportunity to consider our district’s needs and to consider additional funding that could be made possible by the tax rate election."

Voters will also be asked to ratify the district’s tax rate, which would bring in more money for Plano ISD without raising the rate.

For more information about the bond package, visit pisd.edu/election2022.