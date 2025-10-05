Plano ISD temporarily closes middle school for environmental remediation

article

The Brief Murphy Middle School will close for one week (Oct. 6-10) for environmental cleanup, including HVAC cleaning and carpet replacement. The closure is "out of an abundance of caution" following air quality assessments that found issues with high humidity. The district confirmed that neither study detected black mold; an alternate learning plan for students begins Oct. 7.



The Murphy Middle School campus in Plano ISD will close for a week starting Oct. 6 for environmental cleanup following two independent air quality assessments, the district announced.

Murphy Middle School Closure

What we know:

The temporary closure, which runs through Oct. 10, was made "out of an abundance of caution" after air quality studies initiated due to community concerns revealed areas impacted by elevated humidity and changing environmental conditions.

The district stressed that neither air quality study detected black mold on the campus. Initial cleaning efforts addressed early findings, but subsequent testing indicated more significant work was needed.

The remediation plan includes several measures to address the environmental concerns:

Carpet replacement in some areas.

Cleaning of the HVAC system.

Surface disinfecting.

Installation of dehumidifiers and air purifiers.

Window resealing.

What's next:

An alternate learning plan for students will begin Oct. 7, and all extracurricular activities are postponed during the closure. The district stated that scheduling the work ahead of the upcoming fall break will allow for "thorough mitigation with minimal disruption."

Plano ISD said it remains committed to the health and safety of students and staff and will provide updates as the remediation progresses.