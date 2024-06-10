Plano ISD board set to vote on closing 4 schools

The Plano Independent School District is holding a special meeting Monday night to consider recommendations for closing four schools.

The district is discussing a 10-year plan that includes the closure of four campuses – Forman Elementary School, Davis Elementary School, Armstrong Middle School, and Carpenter Middle School.

More than half of the seats are empty in some of those schools as the district continues to see declining enrollment.

The schools in the central and eastern sectors of the city have seen the biggest declines.

The committee did not make recommendations about campuses in the western part of town, where enrollment is going up.

If approved, the closures would start during the 2025 to 2026 school year.

The changes would save an estimated $5 million in annual operating costs.

But they would also mean new bus routes and school zone boundaries.

One thing that won’t change is staffing. Plano ISD said no employees would lose their jobs if the changes are approved.

Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Trustees will first meet in a closed session and then part of the meeting will be open to the public.