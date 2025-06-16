Plano bus driver finds bag with grenade inside

article

The Brief East Spring Creek Parkway in Plano closed for a short time Monday after a bus driver found a grenade in a passenger's forgotten bag. Police called the Hazardous Devices Unit to confirm the grenade, belonging to the owner's grandfather, was inert. No one was injured.



Plano bomb threat

What we know:

Plano police say on Sunday a passenger left his bag on a charter bus.

On Monday, the driver of a bus found the bag. When he opened it, he found a grenade inside and called Plano police.

The Plano Hazardous Devices Unit was called to the area.

The bus was evacuated and the eastbound lanes of East Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 and Northbound Split Trail Dr. just south of Spring Creek Pkwy were closed.

Police called the owner of the bag, who told them the grenade was inert and that it had belonged to his grandfather.

The Hazardous Devices Unit x-rayed the device to confirm that it was inert.

No one was injured.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if anyone will face charges in connection to the incident.