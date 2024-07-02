Plano massage parlor employees accused in prostitution crackdown

Two massage parlor employees have been arrested as part of the Plano Police Department’s crackdown on human trafficking and prostitution.

The two women worked at Golden Feet Spa on Spring Creek Parkway near Custer Road.

Police said they first got a tip about the establishment in April 2022.

Since then, investigators have conducted numerous compliance checks.

They arrested 51-year-old Yingchun Jiang and 42-year-old Guizhen He during separate checks in February of last year and April of this year.

Jiang has since pleaded guilty to prostitution.

The prostitution case against He is still pending. She was also convicted earlier this month for acting as a massage therapist without a license.

Plano police said the convictions are part of a city-wide effort to identify and end sex crimes committed at massage parlors.

They expect to make additional arrests in the near future.