Plano gas station shootout with off-duty officer followed argument inside store, police say

Plano police now say a shootout between an off-duty officer and another person started after the two got in an argument inside a convenience store.

Police on Wednesday night told FOX 4 the situation started as an argument between a clerk and a customer.

Police on Thursday said that the off-duty officer was in an argument with a man when that guy walked out to his car and got a gun. Police say the off-duty officer stepped outside, and the two started shooting at each other.

Arriving officers saw the two people with guns. One of them recognized that one was an off-duty Plano officer.

Police have identified the gunman as Steven Ray Jordan, 33, from Dallas. He’s charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Police say the off-duty officer is on administrative leave and that there are no indications so far that he had had previous interactions with the guy he got into a shootout with.

No one was injured.