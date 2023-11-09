5 arrested for burglary ring that targeted Asian Americans in Plano, Frisco, police say

Police said they arrested five people who were part of a burglary ring that targeted Asian Americans in Plano and Frisco.

Adrianna Abello-Ruiz, Helmer Patino-Calderon, Juan Pinto-Rodriguez, Jeisson Tafur-Tovar, and Luis Tafur-Tovar were arrested on Sunday.

According to police, detectives recognized a pattern in October that a burglary ring was targeting Asian Americans.

Police said they would knock on doors in the middle of the day, and if it appeared nobody was home, they would get the door open and burglarize the home.

Investigators were able to identify suspects and conducted surveillance on the group.

On Sunday, police said they burglarized a home where three people were inside napping.

The victims called 911 after waking up. Police were able to take all five suspects into custody.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.