Plano firefighter injured fighting house fire

A Plano firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a two-alarm house fire.

The Tuesday afternoon fire was at a house on Royal Creek near Parker and Preston.

Plano Fire-Rescue says the firefighter fell while in the garage as the ceiling came down. He was transported to a hospital.

Plano Fire also says the flames started in the attic, and a smoke explosion pushed the fire down into the home.

The department says extra manpower was called to the scene to shorten the first responders' shifts because of the frigid temperatures.

Everyone living in the home was already outside by the time firefighters arrived.

There are no other injuries.