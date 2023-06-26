Plano City Council pushes vote back on short-term rental regulations

After banning any new short-term rentals, Plano leaders were set to vote on a plan regulating existing ones. But they decided to hold off.

Once the agenda item for short-term rentals came up, the mayor announced the item will be tabled until mid-August, and they will pick back up the conversation then. The mayor says they are still trying to collect information.

That is the decision people against short-term rentals are pleased with because they were worried the regulation plan for STRs they could’ve voted on isn’t harsh enough.

Last month, the Plano City Council voted to temporarily ban any new STRs in the city at least for the next year while the city can work out the regulations and a more permanent registration program.

But the Texas Neighborhood Coalition says the regulations council members are considering are not the same as what was proposed to the public back in May.

Those pushing to end short-term rentals in Plano cite crime and public safety concerns.

In February, dozens of shots were heard overnight outside a STR. Bullets went through the window of a nearby home.

Last year, police say an STR off Las Palmas in Plano was being used as a brothel.

In this new plan that is now on hold, the Texas Neighborhood Coalition says the proposal wouldn’t stop future ‘problem houses.’ A parking plan is no longer required. There’d be no occupancy limits, and the trash policy was also changed to be less strict.

A two-strike and you’re out policy was also thrown out. In this plan, problem rentals would get fined or suspended.

Bill France says the tough regulations they expected are now gone and calls the proposed ordinance ineffective and toothless.

"The last registration we saw we were not 100% satisfied with, but we felt like we met them on the 50-yard line," France said. This new one is back to square one. There are a number of items that have been removed from the proposed ordinance. They have essentially gutted it of all the mechanisms that would keep out the bad actors."

"I’m concerned about the privacy issues on photographs," said STR host Corey Reinaker. "There was news of a data breach in Fort Worth and photographs and city records being leaked online. I don’t like the idea of personal documentation on my house being leaked out of my control online.

The coalition is asking the city to follow Dallas’ lead and ban short-term rentals in single-family neighborhoods. That vote in Dallas happened two weeks ago.

The Texas Neighborhood Coalition is relieved the item was tabled but understands it will be a process of give and take.