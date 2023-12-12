Plano city council meeting disrupted by calls for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

People wanting Plano city leaders to take a symbolic stand on the Israel-Hamas war forced Monday night’s city council meeting to end early.

More than a dozen people asked the council to approve a resolution for a cease-fire.

The council listened to the comments for more than 40 minutes.

But when Plano Mayor John Muns tried to move on, one woman yelled at the council.

"I apologize but we can't keep going. This is common to public interest. We have a time [limit]. I'm going to have to move on," the mayor said. "I want to thank everyone who spoke this evening on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The priority of the city of Plano continues to be keeping all of our residents safe."

Munns called for a recess when the woman refused to stop yelling for the council to take action.

As the building cleared, police reportedly found an unclaimed bag and called in the bomb squad to investigate. It turned out to be harmless.

The Plano municipal building reopened Tuesday and the city council meeting is scheduled to resume at 4:30 p.m.