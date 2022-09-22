Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break

The 41st Plano Balloon Festival has returned to Collin County.

This year’s festival at Oak Point Park in Plano is sponsored H-E-B, Central Market and FOX 4. It was expanded to be a four-day event starting on Thursday for the first time.

Festival goers can enjoy live music, food, vendors, tethered balloon rides, a cornhole tournament, and a kids’ fun zone.

You can visit the FOX 4 booth and spin to win fabulous FOX-themed prizes, take a picture on a mini news set, or lounge and recharge your devices. You may even see a few familiar FOX 4 faces!

Balloon launches are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, as well as 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

There will also be parachute team demonstrations at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, balloon glows at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and fireworks shows at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The festival will be all cashless this year. Parking, admission and ride ticket booths will only accept cards or Apple Pay. Tickets can also be purchased in advance online.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Heavy rains and flooding also forced a cancellation in 2018.

This year, FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews has no chance of rain or high winds in his forecast. It will be hot, but the conditions will be perfect for launching the balloons.

For more information, visit planoballoonfest.org.