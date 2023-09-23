North Texans head out to enjoy Plano Balloon Festival

Dozens of colorful balloons took to the skies Saturday morning against the rising sun.

"We were actually just driving down 75 and saw all the air balloons in the sky," Tatiana Smith Robinson said.

It was the highlight for many attending the HEB-Central Market Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park.

For Robinson’s 2-year-old daughter, August Rayne Robinson, it was about making memories.

"It was definitely something magical. I mean, I’ve seen it a lot, but this was her first time seeing it. She enjoyed seeing the balloons in the air," Robinson said.

The balloons were up in the morning, but due to the wind, they had to come down.

"This morning, we had some wind, so they didn’t all launch. Some of them launched. They all inflated so they were all on the launch for this morning," said Jo Via, Plano Balloon Festival executive director. "The balloons come in the park early in the morning and late in the afternoon. Mainly because of the heat thermals and the wind that’s there in the middle of the day."

Despite the lack of balloons in the afternoon, attendees still had fun at the the festival, enjoying the food vendors and entertainment.

"I’m with my grandson and we decided to come to see all the shops, just hang out," Ami Phillips

"The RE/MAX skydivers will jump," Via said. "That’s amazing to see, that’s very cool."

FOX 4 is a proud sponsor of four-day event that also features a drone show, which includes 200 drones.

It’s replacing fireworks this year because of the burn ban in Collin County.

There’s also a family fun zone for people to enjoy.

"We’re having a great time. My son is enjoying all the toys and all the events," Hokett Gallery said.