Argument at Plano apartment pool leads to shooting, police say

Plano police are investigating a shooting they believe started with an argument at an apartment pool.

Police were called to the apartments on Chase Oaks Blvd, not far from U.S. 75 around midnight.

Investigators say there was a verbal argument between people at the pool. One of the people in the argument pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the lower part of their body.

Police say another person at the scene was able to take the gun away from the shooter, who was detained once officers arrived.

The name of the shooter and any potential charges they may face have not been released.

The victim received medical attention at the pool and was taken to the hospital.

Police tell FOX 4 they did not have an update on the victim's status.

Plano police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.