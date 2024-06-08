Plano apartment catches fire

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Red Cross is helping residents of a Plano apartment complex that caught fire overnight.

Multiple crews were called to the apartment on Shiloh Road, near 14th Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the original apartment unit, but the flames spread to the attic and grew across the building.

Some of the rooftop collapsed, according to Plano Fire.

All residents were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.