9 suspects arrested for string of Plano apartment burglaries

Nine people are now behind bars after being accused of traveling from Houston to Plano to commit a string of apartment burglaries.

Plano police said detectives noticed a pattern while following up on several burglaries that happened in August.

According to an arrest report, the victims all reported that their doors had been pried open, and their apartments were ransacked. Items including gold jewelry, watches, and other accessories were stolen.

Detectives used security cameras to identify two vehicles that were spotted around the time of each burglary. Both vehicles were registered to owners with Houston addresses.

Records showed the vehicles drove around Houston most of the time and were only in Plano on the days of the crimes, the report states.

So, when officers spotted those vehicles in Plano again Tuesday, they began following them.

The officers watched as nine people got out of the two vehicles at one apartment complex. Some of the suspects acted as lookouts while others used tools to pry open the door of an apartment, according to the report.

Police arrested the nine suspects as soon as they left the complex and drove to another one nearby. They found pry bars and stolen jewelry in their two cars.

Leonayves Azuaje

Leonayves Azuaje, Melvin Alvarado, Keiry Burgos, Rudy Castro, Sergio Cardenas, Kevin Ventura, Yader Carazo, Angel Oviedo, and Jeffrey Zelay are now facing charges of burglary and engaging in organized crime.

"The safety of our citizens is our top priority at the Plano Police Department. We are determined to investigate all criminal activity in our city and maintain a secure environment. Our units collaborate closely, strengthening our ability to combat criminal activity. With our combined efforts, we will continue to maintain a safe environment that contributes to the quality of life," the Plano Police Department said on social media.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the group is urged to call Plano PD’s burglary tip line at 972-941-5555.