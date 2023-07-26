‘Pipeline’ wildfire burning in Parking County

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Parker County.

The so-called Pipeline Fire is burning along Highway 80 about halfway between Weatherford and Mineral Wells.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it has burned 335 acres so far and is about 45% contained.

Firefighters have been able to stop its forward progress.

Crews are checking for hotspots to keep the fire from spreading any further.

Many counties in North Texas, including Parker County, are under a burn ban because of the high temperatures and dry conditions.